E-cigarette giant Juul suspends sales of all fruity flavors ahead of looming US ban

Juul announced Thursday it is immediately suspending sales of it popular fruity e-cigarette flavors ahead of a Trump administration policy that is expected to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market.

Juul last year stopped selling its flavored e-cigarettes in retail stores amid pressure from the Food and Drug Administration. Customers could only get the flavors — creme, mango, fruit, cucumber — on its age-restricted website.

Trump administration officials said they would remove all flavored pods, including mint and menthol, leaving only tobacco flavored e-cigarettes on the market. Juul said it will continue selling its mint and menthol nicotine pods in the meantime. The company said its new policy is effective immediately.

"We continue to review our policies and practices in advance of FDA's flavor guidance and have not made any final decisions," Juul spokesman Austin Finan said in a statement. "We are refraining from lobbying the administration on its draft flavor guidance and will fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."

Amid a teen vaping epidemic and an outbreak of a deadly vaping-related lung disease, the Trump administration last month said it was readying to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market until the FDA reviews them and authorizes them to return to shelves. Administration officials at the time said the plan would be released within weeks. They have yet to produce one.

Correction: This article was updated to correct that it was the Trump administration that called for removing all flavors except tobacco from the market.