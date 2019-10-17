London commuters seen dragging climate activists off underground trains

London commuters physically dragged Extinction Rebellion protesters off the top of a busy underground train on Thursday morning.

A video shared widely on social media appeared to show a number of protesters on top of a Jubilee Line train at Canning Town station in East London.

A busy platform of commuters were seen jeering at the activists before one protester is pulled down from the train.

Climate activists had planned to target London's underground network on Thursday, as part of their ongoing demonstration in the capital city.

Extinction Rebellion said the actions were "intended to bring economic disruption to the capital as part of the ongoing campaign to convince the Government to take meaningful action on the Climate and Ecological Emergency."

At around 8:00 a.m., British Transport Police said via Twitter that it had made four arrests after obstruction incidents at Canning Town and Stratford.

The police said it would remain at Shadwell station, on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) metro system, where specialist teams were working to remove four other protesters.

In a statement published before the incident, the British Transport Police said senior officers had engaged with Extinction Rebellion to try to persuade them into stopping "highly disruptive and potentially criminal action."

"The Tube and rail networks are one of the greenest transport methods in London, any action goes against what they campaign for and will only cause misery for London's commuters," Sean O'Callaghan, assistant chief constable of the British Transport Police, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In addition to this, we've made it clear to Extinction Rebellion that disrupting Tube services could create a dangerous scenario where some trains are stuck within tunnels with hundreds of passengers on board."

"Likewise, trespassing or obstructing Tube services could create a serious hazard to protestors," O'Callaghan said.