Hyundai unveils plan for $35 billion investment in driving tech

The Hyundai Motor Group will invest 41 trillion South Korean won ($35 billion) in "future mobility technologies" by the year 2025.

Among other things, the company said Tuesday it would launch 23 battery electric vehicles over the next few years.

The Seoul-headquartered conglomerate's shift toward electric mobility is in line with other automobile manufacturers. Volvo Cars wants 50% of the cars it sells to be fully electric by 2025, while the Volkswagen Group plans to launch "almost 70 new electric models" over the next 10 years.



In the self-driving sector, the Hyundai Motor Group wants to introduce SAE Level 3 autonomous vehicles on highways by the year 2021. By 2024 it wants to have introduced, in phases, Level 4 vehicles to city roads.

Five "levels" of driving automation have been defined by SAE International, a global association of engineers and technical experts.

At Levels 3 and 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and "will not operate unless all required conditions are met." At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive it under all conditions.

In September, the Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv announced they would establish a $4 billion autonomous driving joint venture in which the firms will each have a 50% stake.



The companies said the joint venture, which will have headquarters in Boston, would focus on advancing the "design, development and commercialization of SAE Level 4 and 5 autonomous technologies."

The Hyundai Motor Group employees more than 280,000 people in a range of sectors, from automobiles and steel to construction.

In July, the Hyundai Motor Company reported sales revenue of 50.95 trillion South Korean won for the first half of 2019, a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. Operating profit grew 26%, hitting 2.06 trillion South Korean won.