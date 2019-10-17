Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including earnings, trade deals, Netflix and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals CEO

CNBC's Jim Cramer explains why some stocks were able to rally after their companies reported quarterly earnings results that were "not as bad as feared." The "Mad Money" host also signals to investors that it's time to start playing stocks as if a trade deal with Canada and Mexico could be soon finalized, on top of more progress in trade talks with China. Later in the show he makes case to ring the register on Netflix's shares and sits down with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' CEO to learn about what projects the gene therapy company is working on.

Not-as-bad-as-feared earnings relief

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Getty Images

CNBC's is noting an emerging theme early in this earnings season: Several companies have missed expectations in their quarterly reports, but their stocks rallied anyway. That kind of action can be found in enterprises covering the railroad, manufacturing and health-care industries whose shares rose on "not-as-bad-as-feared" results, he said Thursday. "All of these not-as-bad-as-feared quarters are good news for shareholders who haven't been shaken out by the all the darned naysayers," the "Mad Money" host said. "More importantly, they're a reminder that execution matters."

If Larry Kudlow is right, expect a big rally

Jim Cramer Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Cramer said that resolutions to a pair of major trade issues would be a boon to the stock market, arguing it's time investors factor positive conclusions into their strategy. "What happens to the stock market if Larry is right and we get a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada before Thanksgiving and we see concrete results from our negotiations with China?" Cramer said, referring to White House top economic advisor Larry Kudlow. "In that case, I think stocks will blast right through these levels and go much higher."

Don't buy Netflix, don't short it. Just take some profits

Streaming player menu screen featuring Netflix, Amazon, Vudu, Hulu, and Redbox Instant. Getty Images

investors should "ring the register" and cash in on some profits after the stock bounced on its mixed earnings report, Cramer said. The streaming giant soundly topped earnings estimates in the third quarter, but the investing guru isn't convinced the "better-than-feared" numbers were strong enough to take the company out of the penalty box given another period of subscriber woes ahead of the coming deluge of new players in the space. Netflix shares rallied nearly 2.5% to $293.35 in Thursday's session. The stock closed about $15 below its intraday trading high. "You've got to understand what Netflix is up against because when you look at these numbers in context I think they're pretty discouraging," he argued. "I wouldn't short Netflix here, too risky, but until we see how they handle and , I absolutely wouldn't want you to own it, either."

Silencing genes that cause disease

Pgiam | E+ | Getty Images

Cramer sits down with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals CEO Christopher Anzalone to hear about the gene therapy company's partnerships with Johnson & Johnson and Amgen. "I think that what they saw was a really powerful technology that, as you say, can silence genes that cause disease," Anzalone said about the endeavors. "It is a hyper-specific process whereby we can silence a single gene and it is now a validated technology. So we know it works, we know we can do it in a well-tolerated manner and, to the extent that we choose the right genes, we could have a substantial effect on people's lives."

Cramer's lightning round