Karen Firestone: The truths of a professional female investor

I am the CEO of an investment company.
We have assets under management in the billions.
I am very proud of our track record and our team.
I have worked in this industry for forty years.
I have two sets of twins.
After the first, I went back to work in a week.
Maybe I didn't stay all day.
The next time, I took a leave 30 times that amount.
I never worked part-time.
At a company's investor day recently, not in 1990, I sat in this room:
Almost no women.
When people ask me to explain why there are so few women going into our industry, I say it's a combination of reputation and culture.
One that doesn't think women exist as equals.
A culture that conditions men to call young women's rooms late at night proposing sex.
A culture that forced me, decades ago, to threaten a young man with physical harm unless he stopped harassing me.
He stopped.
A culture that allowed a man to call my extension at my first job in the industry and say something worse than what Ken Fisher said.
I hung up and never said a word.
It's 2019.
Not anymore – Ken Fisher.
You and your type need to leave the industry before I do.
I am a professional investor too.