Karen Firestone: The truths of a professional female investor

I am the CEO of an investment company.

We have assets under management in the billions.

I am very proud of our track record and our team.

I have worked in this industry for forty years.

I have two sets of twins.

After the first, I went back to work in a week.

Maybe I didn't stay all day.

The next time, I took a leave 30 times that amount.

I never worked part-time.

At a company's investor day recently, not in 1990, I sat in this room: