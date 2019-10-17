Vatican launches $110 smart Rosary bracelet that tracks your prayers

The Vatican has launched a $110 "eRosary" in a bid to encourage tech-savvy Catholics to pray.

Launched Tuesday, the wearable smart device links to an app designed to teach users how to pray with Rosary beads.

The eRosary, available on Amazon as well as the Vatican's own website, can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by making the sign of the cross.

The rosaries are crafted together using 10 beads and a metal cross that detects movement and stores data.