Vatican launches $110 smart Rosary bracelet that tracks your prayers

The Vatican has launched a $110 "eRosary" in a bid to encourage tech-savvy Catholics to pray.
Launched Tuesday, the wearable smart device links to an app designed to teach users how to pray with Rosary beads.
The eRosary, available on Amazon as well as the Vatican's own website, can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by making the sign of the cross.
The rosaries are crafted together using 10 beads and a metal cross that detects movement and stores data.
Traditionally, beads on the Rosary represent different Catholic prayers.
Users can synchronize the eRosary to the app, which features an audio guide, images and personalized content. The app is free to download and shares the eRosary name.
Once the device is activated, users are given several prayer options, with the app keeping track of which prayers have been completed. Content can be accessed in English, Italian or Spanish.
The Vatican launched the device under the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network (WPN) and its "Click to Pray" scheme, a digital network that connects people around the world for prayer.
"This project brings together the best of the Church's spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world," the WPN said in a press release on Tuesday.