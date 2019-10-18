Escalation in US-China trade conflict poses structural risks to the global economy, Russia's central bank chief warns

The longer the trade dispute between the U.S. and China continues, the bigger chances of this turning into a structural problem for the global economy, according to the Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina.

Speaking to CNBC at the IMF Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., Nabiullina said that if the trade war could be resolved "constructively and fast," markets could treat the slowdown as cyclical, but any escalation posed a greater long-term risk to the global economy.

"In this case, monetary policy can do little to address structural weaknesses in the global economy," she told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, adding that aggressive monetary policy evening could "aggravate financial risk stability issues, especially in emerging markets."

The World Bank on Wednesday lowered its Russian economic growth forecast for 2019 from 1.2% to 1%, a fourth downward revision for the country's economic outlook this year.

The Central Bank of Russia lowered its GDP (gross domestic product) growth outlook to 0.8-1.3% last month, and Nabiullina said that while global factors were weighing on the Russian economy, the domestic picture was beginning to look more positive.

"The growth in our main trade partners, China and the EU, is slowing down, so Russian export has slowed down as well, and it's one of the main external factors that caused deceleration of the Russian economy in the first half of this year," she said.