Boris Johnson's Brexit deal faces narrow defeat on Saturday, analysts warn

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson gives a press conference at European Parliament on October 17, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he is "very confident" the House of Commons will support his Brexit deal on Saturday, in what is widely expected to be a historic knife-edge vote.

The former London mayor secured a draft Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, following successive days of late-night talks and almost three years of tense discussions.

Johnson must now persuade a majority of U.K. lawmakers to support the draft agreement if he is to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 — something he has promised to deliver "do or die, come what may."

Saturday's showdown is likely to be framed as a "new deal or no deal" moment, with the prime minister acutely aware it will be his last chance to get Members of Parliament (MPs) to approve the deal before the Brexit deadline.

However, the parliamentary arithmetic looks daunting for Johnson after he agreed to strike a deal with the world's largest trading bloc without the backing of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP, which supports Johnson's government on a confidence and supply basis, has said it will be unable to support the deal on Saturday.

"A narrow defeat in Saturday's Commons vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is now our central scenario," Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of Europe at Eurasia Group, said in a research note published Thursday.