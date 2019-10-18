Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Chipotle, Beyond Meat, Caterpillar & more

Citi upgraded Altria and said it thinks cigarette volumes will "improve."

"We have been negative as we thought the rate of cigarette declines cast doubt on the long-term outlook. However, we now expect less bad volumes next year as we think (1) e-vapor usage will fall due to the negative publicity around vaping and the imminent flavor ban, and (2) this will help cigarettes. The stock is below our target and we think it no longer looks expensive relative to overseas peers. Unfortunately we expect the short-term newsflow (on FDA regulation and earnings) to be difficult."