Cramer's lightning round: Beyond Meat is still a sell

RingCentral: "We happen to like RingCentral very much, but we also understand that this is not the market for the RingCentrals. Let them come in and only then do you pull the trigger."

Cypress Semiconductor: "That one's done. That's a cha-ching, cha-ching. We're not arbitrageurs. May I suggest going into ... maybe even Micron as it comes in."

Abiomed: "The stock collapsed. I mean it was one of the best-performing stocks in the last couple years then it just collapsed and I don't really get it and I can't fathom why, but if they came on [the show] maybe we'd get a better line."

Beyond Meat: "You've got to sell Beyond. I like the guys behind Beyond so much, but, you know what, that's not enough. The fact is this stock's very overvalued versus all the competitors that are coming in. You have to still sell Beyond. We'll get to a level that is right."

Texas Instruments: "Nice piece out this morning saying you've got to get long Texas Instruments before the quarter. Do you mind if I wait to see the number?"