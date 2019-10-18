Cramer's week ahead: McDonald's, Amazon, Chipotle, Caterpillar, Boeing and more earnings reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer has a jam-packed week full of earnings reports circled on his calendar for the trading week starting Monday. Questions abound whether economic weakness and trade worries will continue to spook investors, although consumer-based companies are given a pass, the "Mad Money" host said Friday. "Next week is tough to game. Too many companies, too many variables. It might just be worth it to sit on your hands throughout the week — no buys, unless we see something truly game-changing from China," he said. "Otherwise, at this point in earnings season, you should simply try to stop, look and listen" and do your homework.

Monday: Halliburton, TD Ameritrade

Halliburton is set to report third-quarter earnings Monday morning. Though the fossil fuel industry is out of favor with Cramer, he expects the oil producer to deliver good results. Analyst consensus predicts the company will yield 34 cents profit per share on $5.8 billion in revenue, according to FactSet. TD Ameritrade's earnings report comes out after the market close. The security trading firm is expected to record 98 cents per share and nearly $1.5 billion in sales in the September fiscal fourth quarter on the way to $4.04 EPS and $5.9 billion in sales for fiscal year 2019. With TD Ameritrade joining other brokers in offering zero commissions, "I want to know what other streams of profitability will look like," Cramer said. "If the earnings are going lower, so will the stock, even from these battered levels."

Tuesday: Procter & Gamble, McDonald's, Kimberly-Clark, United Technologies, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Procter & Gamble has an earnings call before the morning bell. Wall Street is looking for profit of $1.24 per share and revenue of $17.4 billion to start off the consumer packaged goods company's 2020 fiscal year. McDonald's will release third-quarter earnings before the market opens followed by a conference call before noon. Consensus estimates are $2.21 EPS on almost $5.5 billion of sales. Shares of the giant fast-food chain are down more than 5% since early September. Kimberly-Clark, which does business in household and workplace products, reports earnings for the third quarter before the morning bell. Analysts expect the company to show $1.80 EPS on about $4.6 billion of revenue. United Technologies also has an earnings release prior to the market open. Wall Street expects it to record profit of $2.03 per share and revenue of $19.3 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reveals results for the third quarter just after the market closes. The restaurant chain is expected to record $3.21 EPS and do more than $1.3 billion in sales, analyst consensus said. "Even as the stock is up almost 100% this year ... I still like it," Cramer said. "I expect to hear good things about their delivery, their throughput and their new carne asada dish that's incredibly popular."

Wednesday: Boeing, Caterpillar, Waste Management, Thermo Fisher, Microsoft, PayPal

Boeing is expected to report earnings in the morning and hold a conference call after the market opens. The planemaker's stock plummeted nearly 7% Friday on news it withheld vital information from the FAA about what employees knew about its 737 Max issues that caused two fatal crashes. The company is expected to report $2.04 EPS and more than $19.7 billion in revenue. "The story is horrifying, but ... you've got to start thinking about what's going to happen when this plane gets off the ground, which I think is going to happen in the next six months," Cramer said. "I know this is a very contrary view to what everyone's thinking, but you have to think like that if you're going to make good money on Wall Street." Caterpillar reports earnings early in the morning with an earnings call before the opening bell. Wall Street expects $2.91 EPS and $13.4 billion in sales. Morgan Stanley on Friday downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight," forecasting more downside risks to its construction and transportation segments, yet shares slipped just 0.25%. Waste Management releases earnings and holds a conference call prior to the bell. The numbers should come in around $1.14 EPS and $4 billion in revenue, according to FactSet. This stock also caught a downgrade during the session to "sector weight" from "overweight" as KeyBanc is looking for a new catalyst. The stock, however, rose 0.66%. "What does that tell us? ... Typically, I'd say it means the stock is ready to roar. I think that can absolutely happen with Waste Management. I predict a strong quarter," Cramer said. "Caterpillar [is a] tougher call." Thermo Fisher reports earnings before the bell. Analyst consensus predicts $2.87 EPS on more than $6.1 billion in revenue for the medical device maker's third quarter. Microsoft's earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 come out after the bell. Estimates are $1.24 EPS on over $32 billion in sales, according to analyst consensus. PayPal has an earnings release and call after trading ends. Wall Street is looking for 70 cents per share and about $4.3 billion of sales from the financial technology company. The stock is up more than 20% in 2019 but is down more than 20 points from its late-July closing high. "Last quarter we got a shade down in the earnings. It hit the stock," Cramer said. "It could happen again, but you've made money buying into weakness. I say wait and see." Tesla has scheduled an earnings release for after the market close. The electric car manufacturer is expected to generate nearly $6.5 billion in revenue but lose almost 50 cents per share in the third quarter. ServiceNow, the enterprise cloud supplier, also reports earnings after the bell. Analyst consensus expects 88 cents per share on $885 million in sales. "What matters right now is that ServiceNow is down 50 points from its high," Cramer said. "It is set up for a not-as-bad-as-feared number, so this one might be worth a trade."

Thursday: Danaher, Amazon

Danaher, the medical device manufacturer, has an earnings call in the morning. The company is expected to make $1.15 in profits per share on $5 billion in sales. Amazon reports earnings after the market closes. Wall Street is looking for $4.59 EPS on $68.8 billion of revenue, according to FactSet. The stock is up more than 17% year to date, but shares are off more than $263 from its $2,020.99 mid-July closing high. "You want to buy it when it's in spend mode because then the stock gets depressed, which means you buy it now," Cramer said.

Friday: Anheuser Busch, VF Corp

VF Corp reports 2020 fiscal second-quarter results in the morning. Estimates are $1.31 EPS and $3.4 billion in revenue, according to FactSet. Anheuser Busch has an earnings release after the bell. Analysts expect $1.10 EPS on nearly $12.3 billion in sales. Both stocks are up more or less 40% this year. "If either of these stocks gets hit, I'd be a buyer on weakness," the host said.