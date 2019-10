Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not bullish on the future of Facebook's libra cryptocurrency.

"It was a neat idea that'll never happen," Dimon said Friday at a conference in Washington D.C.

Dimon's comments come as a raft of corporate partners have dropped out of the libra crypto project. He added that his bank has a similar project called JPM Coin.

"We already have stablecoins, they're not the first to do it," Dimon said. "I've got nothing else to say about it."