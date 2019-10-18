Second Brexit referendum hopes dim as UK lawmakers prepare for historic vote

U.K. government plans to have a straight vote Saturday between a new draft Brexit deal and no deal look set to go ahead, despite attempts by opposition MPs (Members of Parliament) to attach a “confirmatory” referendum.

Pro-EU lawmakers in Westminster narrowly won a vote Thursday, seeking to amend Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans. This clears the way for MPs to potentially alter the outcome of the main Brexit plan when it’s voted upon during a special parliamentary session happening on Saturday.

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick Friday that he would back Johnson’s deal with Brussels if the government was prepared to attach a second referendum to it.

“My view is that what we are talking about now is so radically different from what was being discussed in the 2016 referendum. The time that has passed since, the importance of this decision — it seems to me that this decision should be put back to the British people.”

Grieve is one of 21 lawmakers that were ousted from the ruling Conservative Party in September. He believes of that group, several will join him in opposing Johnson’s Brexit plan, unless a second referendum is attached to the bill.