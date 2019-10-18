The bond market may do something unusual for this time of year

Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher sees year-end bond market volume dropping off earlier than usual.

According to the firm's global head of rate strategy, the slide will likely occur around Thanksgiving instead of mid-December.

Not only is Wall Street still thinking about last year's painful historic stock market drop, Schumacher blames the geopolitical backdrop. He contends it's putting bond investors on edge.

"This week it's Brexit. Probably Brexit again next week. Trade after that. Hong Kong. Iran. You could go on and on and on," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation' on Thursday. "These things are very tough for investors to assess."

Schumacher said it has been a solid year for investors, so they are hesitant to push their luck with the S&P 500 up 20% so far.

"A lot of people, at least the ones I talk to, are saying it's been a good year," he said. "Why should I take a lot of risk around year-end when I can't really get a grip on some of these things?"

Schumacher suggests it's not such a bad strategy as the year draws to a close.