Treasury yields tick higher as investors digest China data, Brexit developments

At 3:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded higher at 1.7606%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.2456%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The move in bond markets comes after China posted its weakest growth in nearly three decades, as the U.S.-China trade war hit demand at home and abroad. The world's second-largest economy grew 6% in the third quarter, less than expected, and its weakest pace of expansion in over 27 years.

The downbeat data appeared to offset a global shift in market sentiment on Thursday, after the U.K. and European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal. British and EU officials reached the agreement after successive days of late-night talks and almost three years of tense discussions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now attempt to persuade U.K. lawmakers to back his agreement, ahead of what is expected to be a knife-edge vote on Saturday.