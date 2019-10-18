Watch JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman speak in Washington

[The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon were set to speak Friday at an event organized by the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C.

Their comments came after both banks posted better-than-expected earnings earlier in the week.

J.P. Morgan Chase shares hit an all-time high after the banking giant released its results. Morgan Stanley's stock also got an earnings boost.

