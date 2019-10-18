Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 255 points

The Dow fell 255.68. points, or 0.95% to close at 26,770.20. The S&P 500 slid 0.39% to end the day at 2,986.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.83% to 8,099.54. Negative news related to Boeing and Johnson & Johnson weighed on the market while Netflix led Big Tech shares lower.

Boeing, JNJ and Netflix zap market's earnings enthusiasm

Sharp declines in Boeing and Johnson and Johnson were a drag on the Dow. Boeing fell 6.79% after the Federal Aviation Administration said the aerospace giant withheld "concerning" pilot messages about the 737 Max's safety. A baby-powder recall pushed Johnson & Johnson down more than 6%. Meanwhile, Netflix dropped more than 6%, pressuring other Big Tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet. Those declines zapped some of the market's enthusiasm around corporate earnings from earlier in the week. The earnings season started with most companies posting earnings that topped analyst expectations.

L Brands drops, Intuitive Surgical surges

Shares of Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands plunged nearly 10% and were the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. The stock dropped after an analyst at Credit Suisse downgraded it to underperform, citing a "multitude of challenges" the company is facing. Meanwhile, better-than-expected earnings results lifted Intuitive Surgical nearly 7%.

What happens next?