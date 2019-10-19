Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia's best investment: Taking a chance on Topgolf

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in the dugout during a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 25, 2019 at Dodger Stadium.

As C.C. Sabathia walked off the field at Yankee Stadium after warming up before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, the baseball player's mood was upbeat — and better than it would be at the end of the night.

The 39-year-old pitcher smiled, shook a few hands and revealed his next moves following his retirement from the MLB after 19 years at the conclusion of the season.

"Just trying to hang out with my kids," Sabathia said Thursday night, right before the Yankees fell to the Astros, 8-3, and dropped into a 3-1 series hole. In a relief appearance, Sabathia threw a total of 20 pitches, with 11 strikes, in 0.2 innings before leaving the game with a left shoulder injury.

As he departed the field this time, Sabathia's face was a bit covered from his glove, but the hurt was still visible knowing this could be the final contest of his career. And if so, Sabathia can depart the game he loves feeling more than confident about his financial future thanks to his on-the-field dominance that earned him more than $250 million over his career, according to Spotrac.

When asked by CNBC about his investments, Sabathia provided a few tips for the new generation of MLB players, starting with the best investment he's made during his time with the league: Topgolf.

Sabathia said he owns a stake in the Dallas-based sports restaurant chain, which was founded in 2000 by twin brothers Steve and Dave Jolliffe.