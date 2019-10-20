Sterling falls after UK lawmakers delay key Brexit vote

The British pound slid against the dollar as currency markets opened in Asia early Monday morning, following a delay to a crucial Brexit vote and a new request to extend the deadline.

The currency opened down 0.6% at $1.2915, after closing just below $1.30 mark Friday, according to Reuters. Within an hour of trade it had trimmed losses to trade 0.3% lower.

The move in markets comes after a complicated day for Brexit on Saturday. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was thwarted by a cross-party group of politicians who voted to postpone the "meaningful vote" on his new divorce deal and force him to ask Brussels for an extension to the current Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Johnson grudgingly asked for an extension to the deadline late on Saturday night, but EU leaders don't necessarily have to accept it. This week will now see the government present the full Withdrawal Agreement Bill and slowly to try to pass it through both chambers — the House of Commons and the House of Lords. A crunch, decisive vote by lawmakers would likely come later in the week.