Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Apple, Amazon, eBay & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Credit Suisse is downgrading Boeing to neutral from outperform.
  • UBS is downgrading IBM to neutral from buy.
  • RBC is upgrading Pinterest to outperform from sector perform.
  • J.P. Morgan is initiating Peloton as overweight.
  • Bank of America is lowering its price target on Amazon to $2,250 from $2,350.
  • Bank of America is upgrading Hewlett-Packard Enterprise to buy from underperform.
  • Deutsche Bank is downgrading eBay to hold from buy.
  • Raymond James is raising its price target on Apple to $280 from $250.
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, makes an introduction during the annual shareholders meeting on April 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim Young | Pool | Getty Images

