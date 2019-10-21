Cramer's lightning round: The secret to buying Merck around earnings

Cloudflare: "They have taken that one to the woodshed. I've got to tell you I think you're now going to have to start dealing with a lot of tax-law selling. I would be careful. I do like the idea, but wow has it been clobbered. That's not a good sign."

Advanced Micro Devices: "I like it. I like what [CEO] Lisa Su's doing. ... But remember Nvidia is also on fire."

Exelon: "I happen to like Dominion here for 4.5% [dividend yield], but I think you stick with what you've got and you're in very good hands."

Endo International: "I can't call it a steal. Let's just say it's a great spec down here at $4 [per share]."

Merck: "Merck reports on Oct. 29. Here's what you need to know about Merck: Merck will print, there'll be someone who doesn't like it, they'll knock the stock down and then you'll buy more; or they'll get too excited about it and then it'll get knocked down. So the secret is buy half Merck now and half Merck after it starts going down the day it reports because it will be a good quarter."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: "It's fine. It's a battleground."

Tandem Diabetes Care: "I like Tan Diabetics. It's done absolutely nothing since I recommended it. It seems to want to do nothing. I don't care. I like the stock."