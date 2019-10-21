US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning.

At around 02:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 47 points, indicating a positive open of more than 73 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.

The moves in pre-market trade come as investors continue to closely monitor global trade developments.

On Friday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would work with the U.S. to address one another's trade concerns.

China's chief negotiator in the trade talks also said that stopping the trade war would be good for both countries — as well as the global economy.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said he hopes a trade deal between the U.S. and China will be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting takes place in Chile in mid-November.

The two economic superpowers reached a limited trade deal last week, in an attempt to end a protracted dispute that has battered financial markets and hammered global growth. Both sides are working toward a comprehensive breakthrough.

In corporate news, Halliburton, Lennox International and PetMed Express are all set to report earnings before the opening bell.

Cadence Design Systems, Celanese and Zions Bancorp are among some of the companies poised to report their latest quarterly figures after market close.

There are no major economic reports scheduled on Monday.