Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TD Ameritrade, Stamps.com and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of TD Ameritrade climbed more than 4% during extended trade after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The online brokerage firm posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share excluding certain items on revenue of $1.56 billion, exceeding Wall Street's expectations of 98 cents in earnings per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company net interest margin also topped expectations, coming in at 2.27%, versus the 2.17% analysts had forecast.

TD Ameritrade expects revenue for 2020 to range between $5.3 billion and $5.9 billion, compared to the $5.93 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of surged more than 18% after shipping giant announced a partnership that will allow Stamps.com's more than 740,000 customers to access discounted UPS shipping rates. Stamps.com, which offers internet-based shipping services, has seen its shares fall more than 50% year-to-date.

Cadence Design Systems shares jumped more than 4% after the design software company topped expectations for both its third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter outlook. Cadence expects adjusted earnings between 52 cents and 54 cents per share, compared to the 52 cents analysts expected for next quarter, according to Refinitiv.

For its third quarter, the company saw earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $580 million, compared to the 51 cents EPS and $576 million in revenue Wall Street anticipated, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Celanese initially slipped nearly 4% and then settled just under its closing price after the bell, following the company's mixed third-quarter earnings. The chemicals and advanced material manufacturer reported earnings of $2.53 per share excluding certain items, exceeding the $2.51 analysts forecast. Revenue came in at $1.59 billion, falling short of the $1.64 billion expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares popped nearly 3% after the FDA approved the company's cystic fibrosis combination therapy Trikafta. The drug is approved to treat patients 12 years and older who have a mutation that represents 90% of the cystic fibrosis population, the FDA said in a news release. Vertex's shares are up about 11% year-to-date.