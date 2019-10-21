Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Peloton, Halliburton, Facebook, IBM & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Halliburton – The oilfield services company matched estimates with quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, but revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Halliburton's revenue was hurt by a slowdown in North American shale drilling.

Boeing – Boeing remains under scrutiny, following Friday's revelations of 2016 emails which called into question the safety of the 737 Max jet's flight control system. Those emails have now been turned over to Congress. Boeing expressed regret over those messages and is continuing to investigate.

Peloton – J.P. Morgan Chase rates the fitness bicycle maker "overweight" in new coverage, noting that Peloton has the largest interactive fitness platform in the world and that it's well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry. J.P. Morgan is one of about a dozen firms beginning coverage of Peloton with "buy" or similar ratings as the research firm "quiet period" ends.

Thomson Reuters – Thomson Reuters said it was engaged in CEO succession planning "as a matter of good governance," and CEO Jim Smith said in an employee memo he was "not planning to go anywhere soon." That followed a Financial Times report saying the financial information provider had hired search firm Spencer Stuart to put together a list of CEO candidates.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – The technology services company got a double upgraded from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, to "buy" from "underperform." The firm points to attractive cash flow and management focus on stable growth, among other factors.

Facebook – Facebook said it is open to a possible currency peg for its digital currency project "Libra," in the face of growing issues and partner pullouts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker received Food and Drug Administration approval for a second use of its blood disorder drug Ultomiris. The new use treats patients with abnormal blood clots in kidney blood vessels.

Verizon – Verizon is seeking a buyer for the HuffPost website, according to the Financial Times. The paper said formal talks have not been launched, however, and said any talks are at an early stage.

News Corp – News Corp has reached a deal with Facebook to feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones properties, as well as the New York Post.

Apple – Raymond James reiterated its "outperform" rating on Apple and raised its price target on the stock by $30 to $280 per share. The firm cites more favorable data on sales of the iPhone 11.

Pinterest – Pinterest was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, based on strong user trends and prospects for the hobby-sharing website operator to ramp up monetization.

IBM – IBM was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at UBS, which said it thinks it will be difficult for IBM to achieve sustainable mid-single digit revenue growth.