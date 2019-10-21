Watch astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir talk about their spacewalk, the first by two women

[The stream is slated to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above at that time.]

Two women made history on Friday, spending hours working outside the International Space Station and completing the first all-female spacewalk.

Still on board the space station, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir on Monday will speak to reporters at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Koch and Meir fixed a battery charger on the exterior of the ISS that was malfunctioning. Nearly 8 hours long, the spacewalk was successful in restoring power needed for operations and research.

This was the fourth spacewalk for Koch and the first for Meir. It made Meir the 15th woman to walk in space and the 43rd total space walk by a woman.