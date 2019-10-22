'Anonymous' Trump op-ed author will publish 'shocking, first-hand' tell-all book about president

A "shocking, first-hand" tell-all book about President Donald Trump written by the same "Anonymous" Trump senior administration official who penned last year's scathing, unsigned New York Times op-ed column about the president will be published next month.

The book, entitled "A Warning," will offer "an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency," according to a press release from its publisher Twelve, a division of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group.

The release says the book, which goes on sale November 19, was written by the same "anonymous senior official" who wrote the Times op-ed article, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

"The author will remain anonymous, their identity a secret," the release says.

The September 2018 column in The Times caused a furor when it described how the author and "like-minded colleagues" in the White House are "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

The press release about the book says the author "did not take an advance to write A Warning."

"If there are royalties for A Warning, Anonymous plans on donating them substantially to non-profit organizations that focus on government accountability and on supporting those who stand up for the truth in repressive countries around the world," the release said.

Trump, in a tweet, last year called the op-ed and its writer treasonous.

"Does the so-called "Senior Administration Official" really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!" Trump tweeted.

In a statement to CNBC, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, "It takes a lot of conviction and bravery to write a whole book anonymously."

CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this story.