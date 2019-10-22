Australian shares advance following overnight gains on Wall Street

Australian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, likely fuelled by an improvement in investor sentiment around ongoing negotiations between the United States and China.

The benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.21%, with the energy subindex adding 0.57% and materials up by 0.49% as major miners gained. Shares of Rio Tinto were up 0.92%, Fortescue gained 0.84% and BHP added 0.34%.

Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

The session in Asia follows overnight gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 notched its first close above 3,000 since Sept. 18.

"Fuelling the positive mood music have been comments from President (Donald) Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow saying that while down to Trump, he sees the possibility of taking off the threatened December tariff increases, as China requested, if the trade talks go well," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Kudlow made his comments on Fox Business Network. At the same time, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also told Fox Business that it was more important for the two sides to have a "proper deal" instead of an exact date when it gets signed.