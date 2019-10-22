Canada's newly-elected minority government won't crumble any time soon, analysts say

Liberal Leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his victory speech at his election night headquarters on October 21, 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in office on Monday, after a bruising and scandal-hit campaign that was light on policy and heavy on personality.

Trudeau's Liberal Party was set to fall short of a majority in the 338-seat House of Commons, according to the latest result projections.

The Liberals were expected to win 157 seats, 13 short of the 170 needed for a majority government. It means Trudeau will be forced to depend on other parties to govern.

The opposition Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer, appeared to be slightly ahead in the popular vote, but the party has not translated this success into parliamentary seats.

They are expected to take 121 seats, according to Elections Canada, up from the 95 they held before.

"Thank you, Canada, for putting your trust in our team and for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction," Trudeau said via Twitter late Monday.

"Regardless of how you cast your vote, our team will work hard for all Canadians."

The left-leaning New Democrats, led by Jagmeet Singh, appeared to be on course to take 24 seats in Parliament.

The Bloc Quebecois, a separatist party based in the French-speaking province, was expected to take 32 seats, up from the 10 it won in 2015.

Voter turnout was listed at roughly 66%.