Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals to form minority government, CBC projects

Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau departs from a rally in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada September 26, 2019.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is projecting Justin Trudeau's Liberals will win a minority government.

Trudeau appeared to overcome a challenge in Monday's national elections from the rival Conservatives four years after he channeled his father's star power to become prime minister.

CBC projects Trudeau's Liberals won't win the majority of seats in Parliament and will have to rely on another party to pass legislation.

Handsome and charismatic, Trudeau reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but a series of scandals combined with high expectations have damaged his prospects.