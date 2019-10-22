Skip Navigation
Cramer's lightning round: Hold on to this 'never-talked-about company'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

IQIYI: "Why do we need a Chinese Netflix? What we do like is Disney with that tremendous tie-up" with Verizon.

TE Connectivity: "I think you stay a long-time holder. I think that's an absolute terrific, never-talked-about company."

Westrock: "West Rock missed a bunch of quarters in a row. It does have a good yield. ... I think it's dead money for a bit. There's a long cycle coming, [but] it has not started yet."

MPLX: "I absolutely hate that group because there is no growth and when there's no growth people sell."

