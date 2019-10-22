Democrats' Medicare and tuition plans ignore the truly needy

(L-R) Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg react on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio.

There's Medicare for all, free college for all, food stamps for immigrants, food stamps for illegal immigrants, universal child care and more.

Many Democrats in Congress and several of the Democratic presidential candidates have embraced all or some of these programs, and Republicans have played right into their hands by repeatedly asking how they intend to pay for them.

They're asking the wrong question.

Republicans seem to think that it's a major victory to get the Democrats or even political pundits in the news media to admit that these plans will require tax hikes. But even if those plans mean tax increases for middle income earners and the rich alike, the Democrats still have a good response in claiming that their plans will benefit all Americans at a tax cost that will still mostly be absorbed by the rich.

Whether the actual accounting figures back those claims up or not, it's a political debate that puts the Democrats at a decided advantage. It casts them as agents of change and helpful aid, and the Republicans as cranky bean counters and defenders of the status quo for the wealthy.

But focusing on how to pay for these programs is the wrong way to go. The real question that needs to be asked about the Democrats and their welfare for all push is: What about the poor?

The "for all" part of many of these Democratic proposals is problematic for ethical reasons, because the "all" includes millions of Americans who are not poor by any objective economic standard.

Yes, many of them are struggling with student loan debt, medical bills and high rents. But compared to the still nagging number of people living below the poverty line in America, millions of us who do have steady jobs, roofs over our heads, and even some savings should not be made a higher priority over the truly poor.

Let's put it another way to illustrate the point: For many Americans who don't go to college, tuition costs aren't the reason. They simply cannot afford to delay entering the full-time workforce and don't have time to do both that and attend college.