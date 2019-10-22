Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus: 'I fully expect' Antonio Brown to sign with another NFL team this season

Antonio Brown's agent told CNBC on Tuesday that he fully expects the wide receiver, who has been accused of sexual assault, to resume playing in the NFL this year.

"I do expect Antonio to play again this season," agent Drew Rosenhaus said on "Squawk Alley." "Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team."

The investigation followed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Brown, who was cut by the New England Patriots about a month ago.

Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in September in Florida. Brown's attorney denies the allegations.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, a claim of an unwanted sexual advance was reported to Sports Illustrated by an artist who said Brown had hired her to paint a mural. The artist later said Brown sent her intimating text messages after the magazine's report was published.

Through his attorney, Darren Heitner, Brown also denied the accusations by the artist.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason, then released by Oakland after his off-field behavior became too much.

He was still signed by the Patriots, just before the Florida lawsuit, which contains three accusations of sexual assault, was filed. Brown appeared in only one game for New England, which eventually cut him after the Sports Illustrated reporting emerged.

The allegations against Brown — and how teams approach them — have added to the backlash the NFL has recently experienced for its handling of instances in which players are accused of sexual assault and domestic violence.

After Brown was released, the wide receiver said he was was done playing in the NFL while expressing frustrations at the league's team owners. He then said he was reenrolling in Central Michigan University, where he played college football.

Despite Brown's previously stated intentions and the accusations against him, Rosenhaus said NFL teams are waiting for the league investigation to finish before attempting to sign him.

"I've said there is interest in him from teams that are looking for the investigation to conclude and I fully expect Antonio to be playing this season," Rosenhaus said.