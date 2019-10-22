Nasdaq executive is 'bullish' on WeWork and hopes the company will IPO eventually

A top Nasdaq executive defended WeWork on Tuesday, saying he hopes the work space company will "eventually" list on the exchange even as it faces an expected bailout by Japan's SoftBank.

In a fireside conversation at the Fintech Abu Dhabi conference, Nasdaq Vice Chairman Edward Knight said he is "bullish" on WeWork in the long term.

"We hope eventually it will list on Nasdaq," Knight said.

WeWork pulled its plans for an initial public offering on the exchange in September after investors became skeptical of the company's massive losses and the leadership of former CEO Adam Neumann.

On Monday, CNBC reported Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is in advanced talks to take control of WeWork in a deal that would value the company at between $7.5 billion and $8.5 billion on a pre-funding basis. WeWork's valuation had been as high as $47 billion in private markets earlier this year.