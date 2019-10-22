NBA star Bradley Beal, who just signed $72 million contract extension, says 'all the jewelry, all the cars' get old

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards smiles during the second quarter of their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 11, 2019 in New York City.

PHILADELPHIA – NBA shooting guard Bradley Beal, who just signed a $72 million, two-year contract extension with the Washington Wizards, says he's frugal.

Beal, 26, doesn't have to be. He's earned roughly $117 million over his career, according to Spotrac.com. That doesn't include his recent contract extension or revenue from his endorsement deal with Nike, the terms of which weren't disclosed.

After indulging earlier in his career on material things, the two-time All-Star says he has since curbed his spending on cars and clothing, preferring to save his money for the future.

"It gets old eventually," Beal said in an interview after his team beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-93, in the preseason finale on Friday. "All the jewelry, all the cars; that s--- gets old."

Beal's $72 million extension with the Wizards adds two years to his five-year, $127 million contract he signed in 2016.

In the first year of the extension, Beal is set to earn about $34 million. The second year is a player-option, which if Beal accepts, will pay another roughly $37 million. Once Beal becomes a free agent again, which could be as early as 2022, he'll be eligible to receive a contract offer worth $270 million from the Wizards, a figure his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment, confirmed to CNBC.

Beal said he has a team of advisors who oversee his finances while he concentrates on his career. He's aware of how short it could be; the average NBA player's career is about five years. So he's saving all the money he can to prepare for the future generation of his family. Beal and his partner Kamiah Adams announced the birth of their second son, Braylon Elias Beal, on Aug. 30.