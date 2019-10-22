Procter & Gamble earnings, sales top estimates, boosts outlook, sending shares up

Procter & Gamble on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat at analysts' expectations, allowing it to raise its sales and earnings outlook for the year.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.37, adjusted, vs. $1.24 expected

Revenue: $17.80 billion vs. $17.42 billion expected

P&G shares jumped 3.8% in premarket trading on the news. As of Monday's close, P&G shares were up nearly 30% year-to-date, boosting its market value to $298 billion.

P&G reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share, up from it was $3.20 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, P&G earned $1.37 per share, beating the estimate of $1.24 per share expected by analysts.

Net sales rose 7% to $17.80 billion, topping expectations of $17.42 billion.

The company raised its outlook for fiscal 2020 all-in sales growth from a range of 3% to 4% to a range of 3% to 5% growth versus the prior fiscal year. It also said it now expects its core earnings per share to grow between 4% and 10% in fiscal 2020, from original expectations of 4% to 9% growth.

The consumer giant has been enjoying strong sales, driven by innovation, marketing and a simplified organizational structure that has helped improve its speed to market. Notably, it has been able to push sales volumes higher, while still raising prices.