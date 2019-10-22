'There is no good Brexit for Scotland:' Scottish National Party MP says Johnson's deal is 'terrible'

Leaving the European Union will hit Scotland hard and now its citizens want another chance at choosing whether it should leave or stay, a member of parliament told CNBC on Monday night U.K. time.
The revised Brexit agreement U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with the EU is a "terrible" and "raw deal," Drew Hendry of the Scottish National Party said.
A no-deal Brexit would lead to 100,000 lost jobs in Scotland as analysis suggests people could lose up to 1,600 British pounds in income per year, said Hendry, a MP for Iverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey.
"It will hit communities ... it's likely to cause even greater harm once we come out of the EU," Hendry continued, calling the terms of the Brexit deal "impossible" for Scotland.
On Saturday, U.K. lawmakers delayed a vote on the new deal again, pushing Britain to ask the EU for a third Brexit deadline delay. The current deadline for the U.K. to leave the European bloc is Oct. 31.
The withdrawal agreement that Johnson struck with the EU last week has been met with fierce opposition by U.K. lawmakers, many of whom said it was worse than the deal forged by his predecessor Theresa May.
Recent research has also suggested that Johnson's new Brexit deal could have a worse impact on the U.K. economy than May's.
The government's long-term economic analysis published in November 2018 identifies a potential scenario as costing the U.K. 6.7% of its GDP, or £130 billion ($167.5 billion) in growth by 2034, according to a report from The Guardian. That amounts to an average of £2,250 less per person per year, 15 years from now.
Last week, the pro-independent Scottish National Party — the largest party in the region — called for a three-month Brexit extension, saying it wants time to hold a general election, according to a BBC report.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier cautioned that Johnson's agreement would lead to a "much harder Brexit" as compared to previous deals, said the report.
A healthy 62% of the people in Scotland voted against leaving the EU, Hendry pointed out. And now, they want another say in whether they can be independent, he told CNBC.
"It's clear that Scotland has a choice whether it wants a say in ... Brexit," Hendry said. "It's quite clear that the ... polls that's been conducted in Scotland recently are showing that people believe there's a better economic future for Scotland as an independent nation within the EU. And majority of people want to see a vote come forward on that. "
He added that legislation is going through the Scottish parliament for another vote in 2020, and will be completed before the end of this year.
"People want to see that vote happen ... and will be (in) the position of getting a choice," Hendry said.
— CNBC's Elliot Smith contributed to this report.