'There is no good Brexit for Scotland:' Scottish National Party MP says Johnson's deal is 'terrible'

Leaving the European Union will hit Scotland hard and now its citizens want another chance at choosing whether it should leave or stay, a member of parliament told CNBC on Monday night U.K. time.

The revised Brexit agreement U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with the EU is a "terrible" and "raw deal," Drew Hendry of the Scottish National Party said.

A no-deal Brexit would lead to 100,000 lost jobs in Scotland as analysis suggests people could lose up to 1,600 British pounds in income per year, said Hendry, a MP for Iverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey.

"It will hit communities ... it's likely to cause even greater harm once we come out of the EU," Hendry continued, calling the terms of the Brexit deal "impossible" for Scotland.

On Saturday, U.K. lawmakers delayed a vote on the new deal again, pushing Britain to ask the EU for a third Brexit deadline delay. The current deadline for the U.K. to leave the European bloc is Oct. 31.

The withdrawal agreement that Johnson struck with the EU last week has been met with fierce opposition by U.K. lawmakers, many of whom said it was worse than the deal forged by his predecessor Theresa May.

Recent research has also suggested that Johnson's new Brexit deal could have a worse impact on the U.K. economy than May's.

The government's long-term economic analysis published in November 2018 identifies a potential scenario as costing the U.K. 6.7% of its GDP, or £130 billion ($167.5 billion) in growth by 2034, according to a report from The Guardian. That amounts to an average of £2,250 less per person per year, 15 years from now.