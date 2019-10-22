UAW member killed by vehicle while picketing against GM in Tennessee

Striking United Auto Workers members and supporters attend a speech by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 25, 2019 in Detroit.

DETROIT — A United Auto Workers member was struck and killed while picketing Tuesday morning outside of a General Motors assembly plant in Tennessee, according to local law enforcement.

Columbia Police Department Lt. Jeremy Haywood confirmed the accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on a public road by the entrance of an overpass that leads to GM's Spring Hill Assembly plant.

The vehicle that struck the worker is not believed to have been any type of work vehicle with the company, according to Haywood, whose department responded to the accident. He declined to release the victim's name or any other additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

GM, in an emailed statement, said it is "deeply saddened" about the fatal accident involving one of its workers.

"We offer our thoughts and prayers to the employee's family and all who are impacted by this tragedy," the company said. "General Motors is committed to employee safety and plant leadership is working closely with authorities to investigate and understand what happened."

The UAW did not immediately have a response. The union is now in its 37th day of its strike against the company over contract negotiations.