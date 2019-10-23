Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Alphabet, Coca-Cola & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
UBS said the company has hit an "inflection" and that it expects profits to climb higher.
"We upgrade KO to Buy from Neutral as we believe a sustainable fundamental inflection will drive 3 years of above-algorithm earnings growth and cash flow generation. The company is effectively navigating aggressive US price increases, digesting a transformational deal, completing a global refranchising and demonstrating strong innovation capabilities while reinvigorating growth in high-margin sparkling."
J.P. Morgan said the stock was now "increasingly compelling" following a pullback and the company's earnings report.
"We believe Snap shares are increasingly compelling following a 20%+ pullback from recent highs and after delivering 3Q results that we believe showed more encouraging trends. Importantly, we believe that Snap's platform and business have both improved dramatically over the past several quarters."