Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Alphabet, Coca-Cola & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS is upgrading Coca-Cola to buy from neutral.
  • J.P. Morgan is upgrading Snap to overweight from neutral.
  • J.P. Morgan is downgrading Walgreens Boots Alliance to neutral from overweight.
  • Nomura Instinet is initiating CrowdStrike from buy.
  • Evercore ISI is downgrading Kohl's to in line from outperform.
  • Guggenheim is upgrading Biogen to buy from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse is raising its price target on Alphabet to $1,700 from $1,500.
  • Bernstein is raising its price target on Apple to $225 from $205.
  • BMO is raising its price target on Amazon to $2,280 from $2,250.
  • Guggenheim is raising its price target on Alphabet to $1,525 from $1,425.
  • Morgan Stanley is raising its price target on Apple to $289 from $247.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

UBS upgraded Coca-Cola to 'buy' from 'neutral'

UBS said the company has hit an "inflection" and that it expects profits to climb higher.

"We upgrade KO to Buy from Neutral as we believe a sustainable fundamental inflection will drive 3 years of above-algorithm earnings growth and cash flow generation. The company is effectively navigating aggressive US price increases, digesting a transformational deal, completing a global refranchising and demonstrating strong innovation capabilities while reinvigorating growth in high-margin sparkling."

Read more about this call here.

J.P. Morgan upgraded Snap to 'overweight' from 'neutral'

J.P. Morgan said the stock was now "increasingly compelling" following a pullback and the company's earnings report.

"We believe Snap shares are increasingly compelling following a 20%+ pullback from recent highs and after delivering 3Q results that we believe showed more encouraging trends. Importantly, we believe that Snap's platform and business have both improved dramatically over the past several quarters."