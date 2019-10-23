Here's what every major analyst is expecting from Tesla earnings after the bell

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts during a conversation at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, June 13, 2019.

Wall Street analysts will be watching Tesla closely for the second time this month when the company releases its earnings report on Wednesday after the bell. Many analysts remain conflicted heading into the report and are hoping Tesla's record delivery report from earlier this month will continue to propel the company forward.

Analysts will looking for signs of profit, vehicle demand, progress on the China factory, Model Y updates, and an outlook into Q4.

Shares of the company are up over 4% this month.

Here's what the major analysts expect from Tesla's earnings report: