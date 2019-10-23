Caterpillar shares tank after company cuts forecast again, earnings badly miss the Street

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Shares of Caterpillar plunged on Wednesday after the company slashed its full-year outlook and posted disappointing second-quarter results.

The heavy machinery manufacturer earned $2.66 per share in the third quarter, versus the consensus estimate of $2.88 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $12.758 billion, while Wall Street expected revenue of $13.572 billion.

The company lowered its full-year earnings per share forecast to a range of $10.59 and $11.09, below the expected $11.70.

Shares of Caterpillar fell nearly 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

"Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.