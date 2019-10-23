Cramer's lightning round: Exact Sciences is close to calling a bottom

Exact Sciences: "Stock's been under heavy pressure. I think that actually it's pretty close to wanting to call a bottom. The shorts are pressing it down. I think it's good. I would buy half here and then let it come down, though, because boy there's a lot of pressure on it."

Lockheed Martin: "No, no. We're not going to fool around with Lockheed Martin when we just had that unbelievable quarter by United Technologies, which just merged with Raytheon, which is also going to have a good quarter and that's they way we're going to play.

Wisconsin Energy Group: "I like Wisconsin Energy more than I liked the University of Wisconsin that I saw this weekend. Frankly, I was a little disappointed in one but I like the other and I'm buying the utility and I think that's what you stay long."

Snap: "I read through that call. I liked it. The only way to reach these pesky millennials ... is to advertise on Snap. The stock shouldn't be down, it should be up. I'd buy some here and buy some if the shorts keep leaning on it."

Amarin Corp.: "We get a lot of calls on this one and you know what we decided? We decided that it's a pretty good spec. We like it and we think that you can buy it."