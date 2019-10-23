European stocks seen lower as Brexit hits another roadblock

European stocks were seen opening lower Wednesday morning after British lawmakers forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pause the progression of his Brexit deal.

The FTSE 100 was seen edging 4 points lower to 7,208, the DAX was expected to drop around 71 points to 12,684 and the CAC 40 was set to shed around 37 points to open at 5,621, according to IG data.

Lawmakers on Tuesday night voted in principle for Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill to proceed through parliament, but rejected the prime minister's plans to get it approved within three days, which offered a limited time frame for MPs to review the legislation.

Focus now turns to the EU for a verdict on whether to grant an extension to the October 31 deadline, a move recommended by EU Council President Donald Tusk, and for how long.

Should the deadline be extended to January 31, Johnson could call a general election in a bid to consolidate his mandate, with his ruling Conservative Party leading in the polls.

Earnings season remains in focus, with PSA Peugeot Citroen reporting rising third-quarter revenues before the bell on Wednesday despite a gloomy outlook for the auto market. Revenue rose to 15.58 billion euros ($17.35 billion) from 15.43 billion euros a year earlier. The French carmaker expects automotive markets to decline by 1% in Europe, 5% in Latin America and 7% in China.

Dutch household names Heineken and AkzoNobel are set to report earnings Wednesday, along with Denmark's Novozymes and Spain's Bankia.