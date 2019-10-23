Growth in major Asian economies set to slow more than expected, IMF says

Buildings in the Central district are seen from Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on August 28, 2019.

Economic growth across Asia is set to slow more than expected, according to the latest projections by the International Monetary Fund.

In its Regional Economic Outlook report released Wednesday, the IMF said growth in Asia could moderate to 5% in 2019, and 5.1% in 2020 — that's 0.4% and 0.3% lower than its April projections.

Among the worst-hit major Asian economies projected to slow more than expected, Hong Kong — already battered by the months-long unrest — could grow 0.3% this year and 1.5% in 2020. That's 2.4% and 1.5% lower, respectively, than the fund's initial projections.

The city's chief executive Carrie Lam said this month that Hong Kong has slipped into a technical recession.

The report singled out the unrest in Hong Kong as one risk which could affect the region. "A deterioration of the sociopolitical situation, for example in Hong Kong ... could have economic spillovers to other countries in the region and beyond."