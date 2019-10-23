Market bull Jeff Saut's short-term indicator flashes 'sell signal'

One of Wall Street's biggest bulls is on pullback watch.

The bearish call from Capital Wealth Planning's Jeffrey Saut stems from one of his proprietary gauges.

"My very short-term trading indicator did flash a sell signal," the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "We just on occasion try to make these tactical trading calls, and the market looks a little tired here."

Saut, who's a five-decade veteran of the Street and also runs Saut Strategy, expects that the S&P 500 could dip about 2% from current levels over the next couple of weeks.

"The pullback is probably going to be contained to the 2,930 to 2,950 level," he added.

Even though it shouldn't hurt long-term investors, Saut noted it could leave traders in a precarious spot. He recommended abstaining from taking long-term trading positions right now.