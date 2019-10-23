Honeywell CEO says bookings 'very, very strong,' in sign global economy may be rebounding

Companies may be sounding the alarm on global growth, but according to Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk things are actually looking pretty good. "What predicts the future is bookings, and our bookings performance was very, very strong," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Our backlog was up high single digits for the quarter, and we had double-digit booking gains in places like China and the Middle East, Latin America and so on. A lot of markets that really aren't doing well. Even Europe was up nearly double-digits for us as well," he said.

Honeywell is a multi-national company that makes everything from home products for consumers, to automation software for warehouses, to building technology focused on energy efficiency. The company is valued at $120 billion, and the shares have gained 27% this year. The company topped EPS expectations when it reported third-quarter earnings last week, and it raised the lower end of its full-year 2019 earnings forecast. Revenue did come up short, however, at $9.086 billion versus the $9.12 billion analysts polled by FactSet were expecting, and profit fell by 30% as the company sold off some of its businesses last year. The company also lowered the top-end of its full-year sales forecast. But Adamczyk said that the global environment remains strong. "Overall we're actually not seeing the softening of this environment, and actually I was very pleased with the bookings which is really a predictor of our future," he said. Despite the global scope of the company, Adamczyk said that it focuses on local supply chains and has managed to navigate the imposition of tariffs well. But he said that he would like "to have a fair trade resolution between China and the US."

Trade war