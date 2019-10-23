Elizabeth Warren is 's-----g on' on the American Dream, says investor Leon Cooperman

Leon Cooperman at the 2019 Delivering Alpa conference in New York on Sept. 19. 2019.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman isn't holding back anything regarding his feelings about Elizabeth Warren's presidential platform.

Like many of her fellow Democrats vying for the party's nomination, the Massachusetts senator has railed against the uber-rich like Cooperman, promising to tax them to pay for the surfeit of domestic programs she has proposed.

While he's not been shy before about his feelings for Warren, he really let her have it in an interview with Politico.

"What is wrong with billionaires? You can become a billionaire by developing products and services that people will pay for," the head of Omeaga Advisors told the website. "I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the f-----g American dream she is s------g on."