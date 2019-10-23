Elizabeth Warren is 's-----g on' on the American Dream, says investor Leon Cooperman

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman isn't holding back anything regarding his feelings about Elizabeth Warren's presidential platform.
Like many of her fellow Democrats vying for the party's nomination, the Massachusetts senator has railed against the uber-rich like Cooperman, promising to tax them to pay for the surfeit of domestic programs she has proposed.
While he's not been shy before about his feelings for Warren, he really let her have it in an interview with Politico.
"What is wrong with billionaires? You can become a billionaire by developing products and services that people will pay for," the head of Omeaga Advisors told the website. "I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the f-----g American dream she is s------g on."
CNBC has reached out to Warren's campaign for comment.
Warren has proposed a 2% wealth tax on people who earn more than $50 billion and 3% on earnings above $1 billion. In exchange, she has put forth a slew of education proposals aimed at reducing inequality, making education affordable and providing greater access to special needs students.
Her proposals, though, have run into resistance, particularly on Wall Street. Cooperman told CNBC last week that if Warren is elected the stock market is likely to fall by 25%.
For her part, Warren has not been chagrined by the multiple critics among Wall Street's power centers. When CNBC's Jim Cramer stated on air that Wall Street executives are fearful of her, Warren retweeted a CNBC tweet of the segment and captioned it, "I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message."