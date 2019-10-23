Watch: President Trump makes a statement on Syria following US troop withdrawal

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday that there's been "big success" along the Turkey-Syria border since he decided to withdraw U.S. troops.

"Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured," he said.

Trump's controversial move to pull U.S. troops from the Syrian border in recent weeks met with condemnation around the globe as Turkish troops began attacking Kurdish forces who had fought alongside Americans to defeat ISIS in the region.

As a five-day cease-fire between the two sides ran out, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a deal in which Russian and Turkish patrols will split up to keep Kurdish forces away from the Syrian border, creating a buffer zone between the Kurdish controlled area and Turkey. Turkey has long viewed the Kurdish YPG militia as a terrorist group, known in Turkey as the PKK.

Kurds felt betrayed by Trump's move to withdraw U.S. troops from the area. Local news outlet ANHA Hawar published video showing Kurds throwing rocks and potatoes at the retreating U.S. forces.

A Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday found that two-thirds of American voters disapproved of Trump's Syria troop decision.

Erdogan is scheduled to appear at the White House on Nov. 13.

