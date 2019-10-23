Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Tech

Zuckerberg testimony begins: 'I actually don't know if libra is going to work'

William Feuer@FeuerWilliam
Key Points
  • Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday to discuss his plans for the new cryptocurrency Libra.
  • He is expected to position the initiative as a national security effort.
  • Zuckerberg is also expected to divert many questions about libra to the newly formed Libra Association, which is designed to manage the rollout of libra.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is appearing before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday to discuss his plans for the new cryptocurrency Libra.

Zuckerberg's testimony follows the July congressional hearing of David Marcus, the executive in charge of Facebook's libra project, in which lawmakers said they were disappointed with his vague answers.

In his prepared opening remarks, Zuckerberg spends much of his time discussing Facebook's civil rights plans, diversity record and how the company's libra project will bolster national security. He will then field questions from members of the committee.

Watch a stream of the hearing on YouTube here.