Zuckerberg testimony begins: 'I actually don't know if libra is going to work'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is appearing before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday to discuss his plans for the new cryptocurrency Libra.

Zuckerberg's testimony follows the July congressional hearing of David Marcus, the executive in charge of Facebook's libra project, in which lawmakers said they were disappointed with his vague answers.

In his prepared opening remarks, Zuckerberg spends much of his time discussing Facebook's civil rights plans, diversity record and how the company's libra project will bolster national security. He will then field questions from members of the committee.

