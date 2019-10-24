Long delayed American Dream mall reportedly doesn't have permit needed for opening

The American Dream complex stands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

The American Dream mall still doesn't have the essential certificate of occupancy needed to open its doors to the public as planned on Friday, Oct. 25, the news website NJ.com reported this week.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs is reportedly still reviewing permits for the park.

"The American Dream facility does not have a certificate of occupancy at the present time," DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan told NJ.com on Wednesday.

"Inspection teams from DCA's Division of Codes and Standards are at American Dream every day conducting inspections to make sure it is fully complying with all applicable fire, life safety, and building regulations required under the NJ Uniform Construction Code," Ryan said.

The highly anticipated mall that includes a Nickelodeon-themed indoor park is expected to be one of the western hemisphere's largest indoor theme parks. The $5 billion project will include over 35 rides and attractions and is expected to employ an estimated 16,000 people.

The mall's opening has been repeatedly delayed amid financial issues, safety accidents and concerns by the NFL's Giants and Jets about traffic during game days. The project has been in the works since 2003.

The over 3 million-square-foot space will be home to various restaurants and retailers, although various shops will not open until next year. Tickets for Friday through Sunday are already sold out according to the American Dream website.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. American Dream has not commented.

