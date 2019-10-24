Here's what every major analyst expects from Amazon earnings after the bell

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrives for the premiere of 'The Post' on December 14, 2017.

Big things have come to be expected when Amazon reports earnings but that doesn't mean Wall Street analysts aren't cautious going into the company's third quarter earnings report after the bell on Thursday.

While some analysts expect the e-commerce giant to beat the street, others are urging clients to take a more measured approach. Analysts still want more information on one-day shipping costs, Amazon Web Services, and regulation issues.

Amazon shares are up 17% this year.

Here's what the major analysts expect from Amazon's earnings: